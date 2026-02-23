Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Undav scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Undav scored once on four shots during Sunday's all-action draw. It was a chaotic match with both teams scoring for fun throughout, and Undav played a big part in that. He was excellent throughout the match and got on the scoresheet once, with another two near misses. Undav will hope to build on this goal against some tougher defensive opponents.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 9, 2024
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
SOC
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 2, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023