Deniz Undav News: Nets in draw
Undav scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.
Undav scored once on four shots during Sunday's all-action draw. It was a chaotic match with both teams scoring for fun throughout, and Undav played a big part in that. He was excellent throughout the match and got on the scoresheet once, with another two near misses. Undav will hope to build on this goal against some tougher defensive opponents.
