Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Undav scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against 1. FC Köln.

Undav netted in the 92nd minute assisted by Angelo Stiller and secured all three points. Undav recorded the most shots in the game and also contributed defensively with three tackles and two clearances. He has now accumulated seven goal contributions in his last seven games and is up to 12 goals for the campaign.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 9, 2024
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
SOC
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 2, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023