Deniz Undav News: Nets on Saturday

Undav scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against 1. FC Köln.

Undav netted in the 92nd minute assisted by Angelo Stiller and secured all three points. Undav recorded the most shots in the game and also contributed defensively with three tackles and two clearances. He has now accumulated seven goal contributions in his last seven games and is up to 12 goals for the campaign.