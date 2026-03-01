Deniz Undav News: Opens the scoring in victory
Undav scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.
Undav opened the scoring with a goal in the 21st minute while finishing with the second most shots on the team during Sunday's lopsided win. The forward has a goal in each of his last three league appearances to go along with 14 shots over that stretch.
