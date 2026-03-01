Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav News: Opens the scoring in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Undav scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Undav opened the scoring with a goal in the 21st minute while finishing with the second most shots on the team during Sunday's lopsided win. The forward has a goal in each of his last three league appearances to go along with 14 shots over that stretch.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 9, 2024
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
SOC
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 2, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023