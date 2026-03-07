Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Undav scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz.

Undav set up Ermedin Demirovic's equalizer in the 76th minute and netted himself a minute later. Undav won three duels and also made a tackle. He has now contributed to five goals across the last four games and is up to 19 goal contributions in 21 games this campaign.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deniz Undav See More
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 9, 2024
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
SOC
German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 3, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 2, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 2, 2023