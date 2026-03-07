Deniz Undav News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Undav scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz.

Undav set up Ermedin Demirovic's equalizer in the 76th minute and netted himself a minute later. Undav won three duels and also made a tackle. He has now contributed to five goals across the last four games and is up to 19 goal contributions in 21 games this campaign.