Deniz Undav News: Scores one
Undav scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal) during the 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
Undav netted a goal to help get the win over Frankfurt. Through 12 matches, he's scored seven goals with two assists, giving him 19 goals and five assists through 28 appearances, surpassing his career high for a single season.
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