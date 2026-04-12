Deniz Undav headshot

Deniz Undav News: Shown fifth yellow card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Undav was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.

Undav was shown the card in the 80th minute and will miss next week's match against Bayern through suspension. Tiago Tomas and Bilal El Khannouss are possible replacements for Undav in the XI.

Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
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