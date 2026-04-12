Deniz Undav News: Shown fifth yellow card
Undav was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.
Undav was shown the card in the 80th minute and will miss next week's match against Bayern through suspension. Tiago Tomas and Bilal El Khannouss are possible replacements for Undav in the XI.
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