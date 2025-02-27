Fantasy Soccer
Dennis Appiah headshot

Dennis Appiah Injury: Available for Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Appiah (undisclosed) has resumed team training this week and will be available for Saturday's match against Nice, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference.

Appiah missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but is available for Saturday after training normally this week. He was a starter before the injury and could return to the lineup directly as the right-back.

Dennis Appiah
St. Etienne
