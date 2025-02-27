Dennis Appiah Injury: Available for Nice
Appiah (undisclosed) has resumed team training this week and will be available for Saturday's match against Nice, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference.
Appiah missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but is available for Saturday after training normally this week. He was a starter before the injury and could return to the lineup directly as the right-back.
