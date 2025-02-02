Dennis Appiah News: Records six tackles
Appiah registered six tackles (three won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Lille.
Appiah was decent in the defense despite the loss Saturday, recording one interception, three clearances and six tackles from his right-back spot. His six tackles do mark a new match-high for the season. He has now started in 15 of his 19 appearances this season.
