Dennis Appiah headshot

Dennis Appiah News: Records six tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Appiah registered six tackles (three won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Lille.

Appiah was decent in the defense despite the loss Saturday, recording one interception, three clearances and six tackles from his right-back spot. His six tackles do mark a new match-high for the season. He has now started in 15 of his 19 appearances this season.

Dennis Appiah
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
