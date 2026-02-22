Dennis Cirkin headshot

Dennis Cirkin Injury: Dealing with minor issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Cirkin (undisclosed) missed Sunday's 3-1 loss against Fulham due to a minor issue, coach Regis Le Bris said to the media, according to Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo. "Dennis also missed the game with an injury so at the minute it's a tough period, but it is what it is, we have to accept it and move forward."

Cirkin was named in the starting XI last time out in the FA Cup but couldn't even make the squad for Sunday's clash against the Cottagers after picking up a minor issue. The problem doesn't appear serious, but there's still no clear timetable for his return, and that's a tough break for the Black Cats with Reinildo (knee) already sidelined and Cirkin next in line to lock down the role. Until both are back in the mix, Trai Hume is expected to handle duties at left-back.

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland
More Stats & News
