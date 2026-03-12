Dennis Cirkin Injury: Late call against Brighton

Cirkin (undisclosed) trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Brighton, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "They have both trained all week. Let's see how they are tomorrow..."

Cirkin is a late call for Saturday's clash against Brighton after missing the last four matches with an undisclosed injury. The left-back trained all week but will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he is fit to feature. Cirkin held a rotational role prior to the injury and is expected to return to that role once available.