Dennis Cirkin headshot

Dennis Cirkin Injury: Late call against Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Cirkin (undisclosed) trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Brighton, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "They have both trained all week. Let's see how they are tomorrow..."

Cirkin is a late call for Saturday's clash against Brighton after missing the last four matches with an undisclosed injury. The left-back trained all week but will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he is fit to feature. Cirkin held a rotational role prior to the injury and is expected to return to that role once available.

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Cirkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Cirkin See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
69 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
69 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
72 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
73 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
73 days ago