Dennis Cirkin headshot

Dennis Cirkin Injury: Out at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Cirkin (undisclosed) is ruled out for around 10 days as he continues through the final stage of his rehab, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "Dennis is getting better. The timeline should be around 10 days depending on the last stage of its rehab."

Cirkin is ruled out for around 10 days due to an apparent injury, though his exact return timeline will depend on the final stages of his recovery and he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Trai Hume is expected to take on a larger role until his return.

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland
More Stats & News
