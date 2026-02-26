Dennis Cirkin Injury: Out at least one week

Cirkin (undisclosed) is ruled out for around 10 days as he continues through the final stage of his rehab, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "Dennis is getting better. The timeline should be around 10 days depending on the last stage of its rehab."

