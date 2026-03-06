Dennis Cirkin headshot

Dennis Cirkin Injury: Takes pitch to run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Cirkin (undisclosed) is back on grass and could be an option around the Brighton or Newcastle match, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "They are in the bracket to be available around Brighton or Newcastle. Dennis, same idea. He ran last week, and it was still a bit painful, but not too much, which is normal. It's a symptom-based, and we still have to adapt the rehabilitation programme according to what he feels, but he's in a good place."

Cirkin is one of the few Sunderland players on the injury list nearing a return, with the defender taking the pitch to run. This leads the defender to a potential return within the next few weeks, hoping to play against Brighton or Newcastle ahead of the international break. Once he is fit, a rotational spot should stick, starting in three of his mere six appearances this season.

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland
More Stats & News
