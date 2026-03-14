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Dennis Cirkin News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cirkin (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brighton.

Cirkin is available off the bench for Saturday's clash against Brighton after missing the last four matches with an undisclosed injury. The left-back trained all week and is cleared to return following his late fitness evaluation Friday. He resumes the rotational role he held prior to the injury.

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland
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