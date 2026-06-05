Dennis Eckert Injury: Follows individual program

Eckert (undisclosed) is following an individualized training program under the supervision of Iran's medical and fitness staff as the nation prepares for their World Cup opener against New Zealand on June 15, according to Persian Culer.

Eckert's status will be monitored closely over the next few days before a clearer timeline emerges regarding his availability for the tournament opener. The national team is expected to provide another update once the medical staff completes a more thorough evaluation of his condition. That said, he is not projected to be part of Iran's starting XI, so his potential absence for the opener would have little impact on the team's lineup.