Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Gjengaar headshot

Dennis Gjengaar Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Gjengaar has been called up by Norway U21 for the friendly match against Czech Republic U21 on March 24.

Gjengaar started the last two games after being an unused substitute in the first two for New York Red Bulls this season. He scored his first goal of the season on five shots against Orlando but will have to wait to add another as he is set to miss Saturday's match against Toronto due to a call-up. He should return in time to face New England on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Wikelman Carmona likely replacing him in the frontline.

Dennis Gjengaar
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now