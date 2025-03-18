Dennis Gjengaar Injury: Heading out with NT

Gjengaar has been called up by Norway U21 for the friendly match against Czech Republic U21 on March 24.

Gjengaar started the last two games after being an unused substitute in the first two for New York Red Bulls this season. He scored his first goal of the season on five shots against Orlando but will have to wait to add another as he is set to miss Saturday's match against Toronto due to a call-up. He should return in time to face New England on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Wikelman Carmona likely replacing him in the frontline.