Dennis Gjengaar headshot

Dennis Gjengaar News: No longer away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Gjengaar (international duty) is back in New York and is an option for the club moving forward, according to South Ward Network.

Gjengaar has returned to the States after heading out with the Norwegian U21 team for international duty. He would not feature for the team while on international duty and will hope to see time with the Red Bulls, starting in two of his four appearances on the team sheet this campaign.

Dennis Gjengaar
New York Red Bulls
