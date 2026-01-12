Johnsen was very active against Cagliari and opened the scoring with a comfortable tap-in just four minutes into the match after an assist from Jamie Vardy. He has struggled to earn consistent minutes this season, totaling just 299 league minutes, but has been efficient when used with one goal and one assist. This season has not gone as he may have hoped following Cremonese's promotion to Serie A, but this performance could earn him consideration for a start in the next match. That will be a difficult test against Juventus, who sit fifth in the table and have conceded only 16 goals in 19 games.