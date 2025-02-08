Dennis Man Injury: Good to go for Cagliari clash

Man (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Cagliari.

Man has recovered quickly from a thigh problem that sidelined him last week. He hasn't been a regular starter lately because he's been banged up, so he might be eased off the bench again. Pontus Almqvist, Drissa Camara and Mohamed Anas are the other options on the wing since Valentin Mihaila (thigh) is out. He has logged five shots (three on target), three chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and five corners in his last five showings.