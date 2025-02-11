Dennis Man News: Decent against Cagliari

Man (thigh) created two scoring chances and had two crosses (one accurate) and one clearance in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.

Man came off the bench in his return from injury and had an okay performance, but his teammates didn't cash in on his feeds. He has strong chances of returning to the XI over Drissa Camara in the next game. He has logged three shots (two on target), four chances created, six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in his last five displays, with no goal contributions.