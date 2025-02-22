Dennis Man News: Provides assist in Bologna match

Man assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in 25 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Man made a cameo in the first game after a coaching change but was instrumental in the victory with a great run and feed for Simon Sohm on the game-sealing goal. It's his fourth in the season. He has been a little banged up in the past two months. He'll likely start over either Pontus Almqvist or Matteo Cancellieri once fully fit. He has recorded four shots (three on target), five key passes and four crosses (two accurate) in his last six displays (two won).