Dennis Man News: Shows attacking threat off wing

Man recorded two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Verona.

Man was Parma's best offensive player in their scoreless draw against Verona. In 88 minutes played, the Romanian winger created a match-high four chances, completed two of his three dribble attempts, and made four passes into the final third. Man has eight goal contributions in 22 Serie A starts this season, and Parma will need him to have a similar performance to Monday's when they face league leaders Inter Milan on Saturday.