Dennis Seimen headshot

Dennis Seimen Injury: On track for October return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Seimen remains on track in his recovery from a thigh injury, with his rehabilitation progressing smoothly, according to Bild.

Seimen suffered the injury in mid July, causing him to miss a large chunk of preseason, and barring any setbacks, he's set to rejoin team training during the international break in late September. Fabian Bredlow will start in goal until then, expected to handle Stuttgart's first four Bundesliga matches against Bayern Munich, Cologne, Hoffenheim and Dortmund, as well as the club's Champions League opener. Seimen is specifically targeting an October 10 return against Paderborn to reclaim his spot as Stuttgart's number one.

Dennis Seimen
VfB Stuttgart
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