Denzel Dumfries Injury: Absent for Bologna fixture

Dumfries will be exonerated from playing against Bologna on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Dumfries will get the day off in the season finale, as Inter have nothing more to play for after conquering the Scudetto early. Luis Henrique or Andy Diouf will man the right wing against Bologna. Dumfries has been slowed down by a significant ankle injury this year, finishing with five goals, one assist, 41 shots (seven on target) and 38 crosses (seven accurate) in 25 showings (19 starts).