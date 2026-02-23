Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries Injury: Available for Bodo/Glimt game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Dumfries (ankle) has been called up for Tuesday's tilt versus Bodo/Glimt, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Dumfries will be available for the first time since mid-November after dealing with an ankle injury that required surgery. He'll be eased into action for a few games before being in contention to start and likely supplanting Luis Henrique. He played 15 times (13 starts) before the problem, scoring twice and adding 17 shots (five on target), 12 key passes and 30 crosses (six accurate).

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
