Denzel Dumfries Injury: Probable for Roma game

Dumfries (thigh) has gone back into full training and is likely to be a bench option Sunday versus Roma, Sky Italy reported.

Dumfries has recovered from a thigh strain that shelved him for six matches and is expected to be eased into action in his first game back, with Matteo Darmian staying in the XI. He has assisted once and added five shots (two on target), three chances created, eight crosses (zero accurate) and 10 tackles (six won) in his last five showings.