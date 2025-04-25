Fantasy Soccer
Denzel Dumfries Injury: Probable for Roma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Dumfries (thigh) has gone back into full training and is likely to be a bench option Sunday versus Roma, Sky Italy reported.

Dumfries has recovered from a thigh strain that shelved him for six matches and is expected to be eased into action in his first game back, with Matteo Darmian staying in the XI. He has assisted once and added five shots (two on target), three chances created, eight crosses (zero accurate) and 10 tackles (six won) in his last five showings.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
