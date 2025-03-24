Fantasy Soccer
Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries Injury: Will skip a few games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Dumfries is nursing a biceps femoris muscular distraction in his right thigh, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

Dumfries got hurt a week ago and is tentatively expected to sit out the matches versus Udinese and Parma and try to return against Bayern Munich. Matteo Darmian (thigh) and Nicola Zalewski (calf) are poised to be right after the break and fill in for him on the wing.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
