Denzel Dumfries News: Assists in Cagliari clash

Dumfries assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Dumfries contributed to a goal for the second round in a row, slipping the ball to Piotr Zielinski before a successful attempt from distance. It's his first helper of the season. He has fired at least one shot in five consecutive tilts, totaling 10 attempts (two on target), bagging a brace and adding three chances created, five tackles (three won) and 10 clearances during that stretch. Instead, he ended a three-match streak with one or more crosses in this one.