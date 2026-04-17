Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries News: Assists in Cagliari clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Dumfries assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Dumfries contributed to a goal for the second round in a row, slipping the ball to Piotr Zielinski before a successful attempt from distance. It's his first helper of the season. He has fired at least one shot in five consecutive tilts, totaling 10 attempts (two on target), bagging a brace and adding three chances created, five tackles (three won) and 10 clearances during that stretch. Instead, he ended a three-match streak with one or more crosses in this one.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
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