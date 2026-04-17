Denzel Dumfries News: Assists in Cagliari clash
Dumfries assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Cagliari.
Dumfries contributed to a goal for the second round in a row, slipping the ball to Piotr Zielinski before a successful attempt from distance. It's his first helper of the season. He has fired at least one shot in five consecutive tilts, totaling 10 attempts (two on target), bagging a brace and adding three chances created, five tackles (three won) and 10 clearances during that stretch. Instead, he ended a three-match streak with one or more crosses in this one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Dumfries See More
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction89 days ago
-
Football Predictions
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds323 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter324 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6348 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Dumfries See More