Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries News: Decent in Fiorentina game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Dumfries registered three crosses (one accurate), three tackles (three won) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Dumfries was one of the few bright spots on both ends for his side in a rough loss. He'll serve his one-game suspension in Monday's rematch between the two sides at San Siro. Matteo Darmian or Nicola Zalewski will replace him on the wing.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now