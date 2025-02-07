Denzel Dumfries News: Decent in Fiorentina game
Dumfries registered three crosses (one accurate), three tackles (three won) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.
Dumfries was one of the few bright spots on both ends for his side in a rough loss. He'll serve his one-game suspension in Monday's rematch between the two sides at San Siro. Matteo Darmian or Nicola Zalewski will replace him on the wing.
