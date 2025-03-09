Denzel Dumfries News: Dishes assist against Monza

Dumfries assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Monza.

Dumfries imposed his will on the flank and set up Marko Arnautovic with a flick-on while besting an opponent in the air. He hadn't made the stat sheet in seven fixtures. It's his second assist of the season. He has logged 10 shots (two on target), four key passes, 13 crosses (one accurate) and seven tackles (four won) in the last five games.