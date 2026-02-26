Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries News: Enters late versus Bodo/Glimt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Dumfries (ankle) had four passes in nine minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt.

Dumfries was subbed in very late, playing his first game in nearly five months after tending to an ankle injury. His playing time is likely bound to increase gradually before he'll be seriously in the mix to compete with and possibly supplant Luis Henrique.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
