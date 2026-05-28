Denzel Dumfries News: Expected World Cup starter

Dumfries has been named in Ronald Koeman's squad for the 2026 World Cup and is expected to start at right-back for the Netherlands, arriving at the tournament after a season disrupted by injuries.

Dumfries managed five goals and one assist alongside 24 tackles and nine interceptions across 25 appearances including 19 starts this season, numbers that would have been considerably higher had he been able to stay fit throughout the campaign. When available, the right-back remained one of the most dangerous attacking full-backs in European football, combining powerful forward runs, quality delivery from wide areas and an imposing aerial presence that makes him a genuine threat from set pieces and open play alike. His ability to get to the byline and deliver dangerous crosses into the box gives the Netherlands an additional weapon on the right flank. At international level, Dumfries is one of the most important players in manager Ronald Koeman's system, with his overlapping runs and combination play with the wide forwards capable of unlocking even the most organized defensive blocks. His heading ability in both penalty areas adds a physical dimension to his game that makes him difficult to handle for opposing defenders and attackers alike. Arriving fresh from a title-winning season with Inter Milan despite the injury disruptions, Dumfries will be motivated to deliver a commanding performance in what shapes up as one of the most important tournaments of his international career.