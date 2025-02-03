Denzel Dumfries News: Picks up fifth yellow card versus Milan

Dumfries recorded two shots (one on goal), two tackles (one won), two blocks and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Dumfries had a quiet showing relative to some of his recent displays and will miss next Monday's match versus Fiorentina due to yellow-card accumulation. Instead, he'll be available for Thursday's continuation of a previously suspended match against the same opponent. Matteo Darmian is the next man up on the wing.