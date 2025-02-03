Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Dumfries headshot

Denzel Dumfries News: Picks up fifth yellow card versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Dumfries recorded two shots (one on goal), two tackles (one won), two blocks and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Dumfries had a quiet showing relative to some of his recent displays and will miss next Monday's match versus Fiorentina due to yellow-card accumulation. Instead, he'll be available for Thursday's continuation of a previously suspended match against the same opponent. Matteo Darmian is the next man up on the wing.

Denzel Dumfries
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now