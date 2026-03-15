Denzel Dumfries News: Resumes starting versus Atalanta

Dumfries won two of three tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), two clearances and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Dumfries made the initial XI for the first time in months following a serious ankle injury, supplanting Luis Henrique, and had a fine offensive display, but didn't log eye-popping numbers on either end. He'll likely be the top option in most contests. He has registered three chances created, one cross (one accurate) and three tackles (two won) in three matches since returning.