Denzel Dumfries News: Scores second half brace

Dumfries scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Como.

Dumfries marked his return to the scoresheet in the league with a second half brace scored within 15 minutes, his first goals since the second gameweek against Udinese. The attacking right wing back made his fourth consecutive start since returning from the long term ankle injury that had kept him out for months, a run in which he has taken seven shots, created two chances, and contributed five tackles, three interceptions and eight clearances defensively.