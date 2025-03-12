Denzel Dumfries News: Workmanlike against Feyenoord

Dumfries had two crosses (zero accurate), four clearances, two blocks and two interceptions in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Feyenoord.

Dumfries filled it up defensively but wasn't as dominant as usual in the final third, as Inter didn't need to go all-out to score in this one. He has assisted once and added seven shots (two on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (one accurate) and eight clearnaces in the last five games.