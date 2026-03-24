Denzell Garcia News: Assists equalizer on Sunday
Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL.
Garcia set up Oscar Estupinan's equalizer in the 20th minute. Garcia recorded 26 passes and also made a tackle, a clearance and an interception. He has now contributed to two goals in the last five games and is up to four goal contributions for the campaign.
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