Denzell Garcia News: Assists equalizer on Sunday

Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL.

Garcia set up Oscar Estupinan's equalizer in the 20th minute. Garcia recorded 26 passes and also made a tackle, a clearance and an interception. He has now contributed to two goals in the last five games and is up to four goal contributions for the campaign.