Denzell Garcia News: Delivers assist in draw

Garcia assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Pachuca.

Garcia had a rare chance to take a corner kick, and it led to Madson's second goal of the match in first half stoppage time against Pachuca. The versatile man, currently serving as a full-back, achieved his first goal or assist of the year after 10 consecutive appearances. He should be a good defensive contributor for the rest of the season and may be trusted for set pieces more often if Guilherme Castilho (undisclosed) remains out.