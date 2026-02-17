Denzell Garcia News: Logs assist in loss

Garcia delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target), created three chances and made one tackle during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Necaxa.

Garcia couldn't provide his usual defensive numbers but found a way to influence the attack, threading the pass that Ricardinho finished late in the first half for his first assist of the campaign. His blend of defensive discipline and occasional forward bursts produced a quietly active outing that offered more creativity than his usual full‑back profile. He remains a peripheral‑points option with a low ceiling and matchup‑dependent appeal.