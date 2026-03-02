Denzell Garcia News: Scores goal Friday

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 victory over Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Garcia restored his team's lead with a nice one-touch finish in first half stoppage time against the Foxes. He has found some opportunities to attack lately while Homer Martinez and sometimes Monchu stay deeper in central midfield. That fact has allowed the Mexican to generate one goal and an assist over his last two starts while remaining a consistent contributor of passes with plenty of minutes on the pitch.