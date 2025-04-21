Fantasy Soccer
Denzell Garcia headshot

Denzell Garcia News: Takes four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Garcia had four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Queretaro.

Garcia tried to score from long distance, but his attempts went wide of the visitors' goal in the weekend match. The right-back also completed 54 of his 58 passes throughout 90 minutes of play. He was surprisingly more involved in attacking than defensive work, spending a little more time in the opposing half of the pitch than usual.

Denzell Garcia
Juárez
