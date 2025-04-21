Denzell Garcia News: Takes four shots in loss

Garcia had four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Queretaro.

Garcia tried to score from long distance, but his attempts went wide of the visitors' goal in the weekend match. The right-back also completed 54 of his 58 passes throughout 90 minutes of play. He was surprisingly more involved in attacking than defensive work, spending a little more time in the opposing half of the pitch than usual.