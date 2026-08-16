Derek Cornelius Injury: Dealt ankle injury

Cornelius was absent from Friday's friendly against Atletico Madrid due to an ankle injury, according to Sacha Rouhi of Foot Marseille.

Cornelius was not an option for Marseille in their final friendly ahead of the season, as the defender has been dealing with an ankle injury. However, he was already back in training Sunday, hopefully meaning the injury is not all that serious. He has had some transfer rumors swirling as well, although the main focus will be getting him fit for the season opener against Strasbourg on Friday.