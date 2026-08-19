Derek Cornelius headshot

Derek Cornelius Injury: In contention for season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Cornelius (ankle) was present at Marseille's training session Wednesday and is in contention for Friday's season opener against Strasbourg, the club announced.

Cornelius had missed the friendly against Atletico Madrid due to an ankle injury but was already back training days later, a positive sign that the issue was not especially serious. His continued involvement in training this week strengthens his chances of featuring in the opener. Cornelius is expected to be assessed further before a final decision is made on his role against Strasbourg. His availability would give Marseille another option at the back as they finalize their lineup for the start of the season.

Derek Cornelius
Marseille
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