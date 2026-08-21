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Derek Cornelius News: Included in squad for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Cornelius is back available and has been included in Marseille's squad for Friday's season opener against Strasbourg, the club announced.

Cornelius had missed the friendly against Atletico Madrid due to an ankle injury but was already back training days later, a positive sign that the issue was not especially serious, and his continued involvement in training since has now paid off with his inclusion in the matchday squad. His availability gives Marseille another option at the back with Leonardo Balerdi already ruled out for the opener, and Cornelius is expected to be in contention for a starting role in central defense.

Derek Cornelius
Marseille
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