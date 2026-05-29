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Derek Cornelius News: Links up with Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Cornelius is set for a starting role as he joins Canada for the 2026 World Cup.

Cornelius is entering the 2026 World Cup, appearing to be a starter for Canada, set to serve alongside Moise Bombito (leg) in the middle of the defense. However, this appears to be an open debate, as Bombito is still working on a return from a broken leg, and Cornelius could have competition for his spot, with Joel Waterman as a potential replacement. That said, Cornelius is also coming off an injury-filled season, as he hasn't seen the field since March 31 in a friendly, not featuring for his league side since Nov. 9, 2025, playing in 14 games during the 2025/26 league season. He will then need to show his worth and that he can play at a top level, as Canada's defense needs to step up if they want any chance of a run in the tournament.

Derek Cornelius
Rangers FC
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