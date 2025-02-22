Derek Cornelius News: Sees red card Saturday

Cornelius saw a second yellow card in the 64th minute of Saturday's 3-0 loss to Auxerre, leading to a red card and is set to miss at least one match.

Cornelius is heading for a suspension, with the defender seeing two yellow cards and a red in the loss. He was already set for a suspension, so the defender will likely miss more than one match due to the suspension. He has been a regular starter, with Amar Dedic as a possible replacement.