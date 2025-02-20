Fantasy Soccer
Derek Cornelius headshot

Derek Cornelius News: Will miss clash against Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Cornelius is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Cornelius will miss the clash against Nantes on March. 2, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The Canadian has been a regular starter recently in the back-three and his absence will force a change, with Geoffrey Kondogbia likely stepping in the defense for that game.

Derek Cornelius
Marseille
