Derek Dodson News: Logs assist in first start

Dodson made an assist, created two chances and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 6-1 loss against San Jose.

Dodson had his first career MLS start and was able to make some nice contributions despite being part of a defensive line that was beaten six times. The full-back assisted Christian Benteke for his team's lone goal just before halftime while also putting up some fantasy numbers on both sides of the ball. Given how he played, it wouldn't be a surprise if Dodson had more opportunities in the starting XI for upcoming games.