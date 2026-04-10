Dermane Karim Injury: Not available Sunday

Karim (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per Ouest France.

Karim is dealing with an undisclosed issue and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline completely unknown. Karim has mainly operated as a rotational option for the Merlus this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup for Sunday's fixture against the Gones.