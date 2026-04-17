Dermane Karim News: Set for return
Karim (undisclosed) is an option for play again, according to manager Oliver Pantaloni, per Paul Lopez of Le Telegram. "It seems to be back in order [for Dermane]."
Karim is returning to play after only a game out, as the midfielder is set for a return come the weekend. With 14 starts in 26 appearances this season, he has served in more of a rotational role. However, he started in three of his past four appearances, hoping to get back into that role to end the season.
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