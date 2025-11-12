Etienne's contract option for 2026 was declined, although the forward ended the season as a starter for Toronto. The dribbler is departing Toronto after two seasons at the club with insufficient goal contributions, as he scored only three goals in his first season and failed to find the back of the net in 25 appearances this season, though he provided two assists. Five goal contributions in 48 appearances remain poor overall, which likely explains why the option to extend his stay was declined. The forward is now set for free agency and available to join the club of his choice to continue his career.